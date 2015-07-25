Strongest powerlifters of world to take part Asian Championship in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Open Asian Championship among sportsmen with spinal cord injuries will be held in the B. Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, July 26-30. Over 200 strongest athletes will take part in the championship, head of the committee for sport and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yelsiyar Kanagatov informed at the CCS press conference today.

"The best athletes from the world will perform in Kazakhstan. They will also compete for the Olympic licenses in Rio de Janeiro. The championship of this level is held in Kazakhstan for the first country," Y. Kanagatov said.

According to him, the paralympic movement gathers pace in Kazakhstan and the state supports it at the governmental level.