Structure of Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan reorganized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree on reorganization of the structure of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The updated structure will consist of the head of the Presidential Administration, secretary of the Security Council, head of the Executive Office of the President, Presidential aides, Presidential advisers, departments of the Presidential Administration.

The decree establishes positions of the Presidential aides for internal policy and communications, for economic issues, for foreign affairs, for legal issues, and for science and innovations.

The positions of the deputy head of the Presidential Administration be annulled. Besides, four of the Presidential Administration departments will be canceled.