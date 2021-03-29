13:46, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6
Stuck cargo ship MV Ever Given re-floated in Suez Canal
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The MV Ever Given, a massive container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for six days, was successfully re-floated early Monday, said shipping authorities, Anadolu Agency reports.
According to an announcement made by Inchcape Shipping on Twitter, the ship was re-floated at 04.30 a.m. local time and is currently being secured.
More information about the next steps will follow once they are known, the statement noted.