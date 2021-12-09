EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:22, 09 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Student from Kostanay to develop a line of biodegradable tableware

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Student of one of Kostanay-based colleges Ezdar Beisenov became one of 30 lucky recipients of the Presidential ‘Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ grant this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ezdar Beisenov of the Kostanay poly-technical college scored the grant thanks to his project which focuses on biodegradable tableware.

    As part of his project, Ezdar wants to create a line of eco-friendly and biodegradable tableware which will help reduce the amount of waste and environmental damage in Kazakhstan and globally.

    Ezdar said that winning the grant was a good experience for him, adding it was really interesting and exciting to get it. He also noted that he will channel all prize money into the development of his project.

    Earlier this week it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the recipients of the Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ grant in the Kazakh capital.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Environment Education Kostanay Ecology
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!