    21:38, 29 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Student from Pavlodar wins gold medal at International Chemistry Olympiad

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Graduate from the Kazakh-Turkish lyceum in Pavlodar Adil Kabylda became a winner of the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad in Baku.

    The event was held in the capital city of Azerbaijan - Baku. About 300 school students from 75 world countries took part in the Olympiad.

    Adil Kabylda is a winner of the golden medal of the national Olympiad of Kazakhstan in chemistry in 2015, two-time silver medal winner of the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (in Moscow and Erevan). In 2014, he won a silver medal at the 46 th International Chemistry Olympiad in Vietnam.

