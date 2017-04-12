EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 12 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Student killed in Venezuela opposition protest

    None
    None
    CARACAS. KAZINFORM A 19-year-old student died Tuesday after being shot during clashes between police and demonstrators protesting against President Maduro, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

    Daniel Queliz became the second person to die within a week in street protests organized by opposition who want to remove Maduro from office in the crisis-hit nation. He died on Tuesday in Valencia, the state prosecution service said.

    "He was wounded in the neck by a bullet" when police broke up a demonstration near a housing complex, the prosecutors said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!