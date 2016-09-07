EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:28, 07 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Students diagnosed with leprosy at California school

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An unconfirmed report has claimed that two students at the Indian Hills Elementary School in Jurupa Valley, California, have been diagnosed with leprosy. On Friday, Jurupa Unified School District officials informed parents of the case, as a precaution.

    Earlier on Friday, a school nurse notified officials of an infection. Barbara Cole, director for disease control for the Riverside County Department of Public Health, did not confirm the information, emphasizing that they are at the beginning of an investigation into the claims. Test results can take several weeks. Meanwhile, intensive cleaning was done at the school over the weekend, but no further precautions were taken. It is known that the students at issue are not currently in school.

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leprosy is transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets and family members are most at risk for catching the disease. Some parents did not send their children to school on Tuesday, though it is considered that healthy people are normally not vulnerable to leprosy, and the initial stages of the disease are easy to treat.

    Photo:© Sputnik/ Igor Russak

    Source: Sputniknews

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!