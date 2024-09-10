Students of IQostanay smart center demonstrate an experiment in virtual lab to Kazakh President

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the smart center for children IQostanay in the city of Kostanay, Akorda reports.

The center, that is being attended by around two thousand students, offers 24 different clubs.

It boasts cybersport, engineering, aviation design rooms, chemistry and physics labs, renewable energy laboratory, as well as assembly, training and choreography halls, all outfitted with the modern technological equipment.

Photo: Akorda

The students, attending robotics, engineering and aviation design clubs, presented their projects as well as demonstrated experiments in the virtual laboratory to the President.

I believe that you will have occasion to put your knowledge, skills and expertise into practice, as all of this are in demand in the modern life, economy and other spheres. Our country needs to be a technological nation and keep up with the times. Our country needs such people like you, who will promote our domestic technology, said the Kazakh President during his meeting with the students of the Smart center.

For their part, the students thanked Tokayev for his decision to increase the number of educational grants for technical specialties.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda