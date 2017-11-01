Students, professors in Karaganda region support switch to Latin-based script

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Students and professors in Karaganda region support the switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin-based script, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional inner policy department.

Over 180 people have gathered today at the Karaganda State Technical University to discuss this historic milestone for Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on October 26, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the transition of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latinized script.



During the meeting at the university, its participants touched upon President Nazarbayev's article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity" and the problems of implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program. Professors of the university Zhaidary Mussayeva and Kair Tleugabylova took the floor at the meeting and made reports on the theme telling the students about the stages and mechanisms of the transition of the state language to the Latin-based script.



The students noted that the switchover to the Latinized script will impact the pace of technological progress and development of information and communication technologies. It will help adapt Kazakhstan's education system to the world-class standards, have an impact on the development of domestic IT technologies and boost competitiveness of promising specialists.



