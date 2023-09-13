Students to be offered in-depth IT majors in 4 schools in Astana
«As for secondary education, as of today, there are four schools with IT majors in the city. To meet the tasks, computer graphics, video technology, mobile app development, robotics, web-site development and 3D modelling, design web-technology, electronics, and mechatronics will be studied in-depth in these schools,» said Yelamanov.
The speaker added that to promote computer literacy primary school students will have classes using Scratch, Tynker, CodeCombat. Students at middle and high schools are to learn Python, Java и HTML programming languages with the help of Kodoqu.
The country’s 18 technical and vocational training organizations, including three state and 15 private ones, offer IT majors such as Computer engineering and mass media, computer software.