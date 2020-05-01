EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:16, 01 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Study Abroad 2020: Alternative Possibilities

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The British Council in Kazakhstan is pleased to invite you to a webinar on UK higher education and alternative opportunities to get a world-class UK education in Kazakhstan through transnational education programmes in 2020.

    The webinar will be held in conjunction with Coventry University and Narxoz University, who offer a double degree programme for students from Kazakhstan, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.


    Tags:
    Almaty Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!