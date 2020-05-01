10:16, 01 May 2020 | GMT +6
Study Abroad 2020: Alternative Possibilities
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The British Council in Kazakhstan is pleased to invite you to a webinar on UK higher education and alternative opportunities to get a world-class UK education in Kazakhstan through transnational education programmes in 2020.
The webinar will be held in conjunction with Coventry University and Narxoz University, who offer a double degree programme for students from Kazakhstan, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.