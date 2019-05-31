Study claims eating blueberries daily may lower cardiovascular disease risk

LONDON. KAZINFORM Eating 150 grams of blueberries a day helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a study released on Thursday by the University of East Anglia (UEA).

A team, led by researchers from the UEA, investigated the effects of eating blueberries daily in 138 overweight and obese people, aged between 50 and 75, with Metabolic Syndrome. The six-month study was the longest trial of its kind. "Previous studies have indicated that people who regularly eat blueberries have a reduced risk of developing conditions including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease," said lead researcher Prof Aedin Cassidy, from UEA. "This may be because blueberries are high in naturally occurring compounds called anthocyanins, which are the flavonoids responsible for the red and blue colour in fruits."

In this study, the team found that eating 150 grams of blueberries daily could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by between 12 percent and 15 percent, Xinhua reports.

"The simple and attainable message is to consume one cup (150 grams) of blueberries daily to improve cardiovascular health," said co-lead researcher Dr Peter Curtis from UEA.

Curtis also noted that no benefit of a smaller 75 gram (half cup) daily intake of blueberries was found in this study.