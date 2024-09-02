Study reveals lack of detailed programs among Jordanian political parties

A new study by the Economic and Social Council has unveiled significant details about the economic and social agendas of Jordanian political parties as they prepare for the 2024 elections, Petra reports.

The research, conducted by a team of experts and academics, highlights a clear divide between parties with "general" economic programs and those with more "specific" economic visions. According to the study, 31 parties, representing 81.6% of all Jordanian parties, have outlined broad, or general, economic programs. In contrast, 7 parties, or 18.4%, have presented detailed economic plans and strategies.



Musa Shteiwi, head of the council, emphasized that while many parties have addressed economic and social issues in their bylaws, electoral statements, and campaigns, there remains a lack of depth in their proposals, particularly regarding mechanisms to enhance the empowerment of women and youth.



The study identifies several key areas of focus among the parties. A substantial 84.2% of parties have prioritized anti-corruption measures, integrity, and equal opportunities. Meanwhile, 78.9% have concentrated on improving education, vocational training, and human resources. Combating unemployment is a focus for 73.7% of parties, followed by poverty reduction at 68.4%, food security and agriculture at 52.6%, and attracting foreign and supporting local investments at 42.1%.



Empowering women and youth emerged as a top priority for 76.3% of parties, followed by promoting social justice and equal opportunities at 65.8%. Ensuring freedom of expression, constructive dialogue, and combating fanaticism were addressed by 44.7% of parties, alongside a similar percentage focusing on transparency and integrity. Issues related to human rights and sectarianism were highlighted by 36.8% of the parties.



Shteiwi noted that, despite the Lower House of Parliament's primarily legislative role, few parties have proposed specific amendments to critical legislation affecting citizens. The study revealed modest demands for changes to laws concerning social security, taxes, investment, decentralization, and cybercrimes, while other significant areas, such as landlord-tenant laws, were largely overlooked.



One of the study's key findings is that election campaigns often emphasize candidate names and images rather than substantive program details. It was noted that 68% of parties unveiled their programs and electoral statements only during the campaign period, with some adding economic and social content not previously included in their bylaws.



The study advocates for greater alignment with modernization visions and royal discussion papers, particularly the Economic Modernization Vision 2033 and the roadmap for public sector modernization. It calls for parties to leverage the expertise available within their ranks to develop detailed, actionable programs with clear timelines and performance metrics.



Looking ahead, the study urged parties to prepare comprehensive plans to address economic and social challenges and to activate specialized committees to tackle these issues. It also suggests fostering collaboration among parties to form consensus blocs and alliances on critical issues.



The study underscores the importance of enhancing parliamentary work mechanisms and internal regulations within the Lower House of Parliament. It asserts that the programmatic performance of parties in the upcoming parliament will be crucial for their success and for securing increased representation in future elections.



This analysis provides a crucial snapshot of the current state of political party platforms in Jordan, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement as the country approaches its next electoral cycle.