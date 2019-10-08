Study UK 2019 arrives in Nur-Sultan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Are you planning to study in the UK? Would you like to learn more about UK universities, colleges and language schools? Then visit the largest UK education exhibition in Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan on 12 October!

The British Council invites school pupils, students, parents and young professionals to attend this exhibition and learn about the opportunities and advantages you gain from studying in the UK, its official website reads.

The British education system is among the leaders in world rankings and studying in the UK not only gives you a world-class educational experience but also opens doors to outstanding career prospects.

At this event, you’ll get the chance to find out about UK education institutions. You’ll be able to meet and talk to representatives of universities, schools and colleges and find out what programmes the best suit your needs. At the Study UK exhibition, one of the best educational institutions of the United Kingdom will present their programmes of secondary, higher, post-graduate and business education, as well as short language courses and holiday programmes for children and adults.

As well as the chance to meet UK schools and universities, you’ll be able to take part in an events programme. There will be competitions to win exciting prizes and you’ll be able to find out more about grants and scholarships available for studying in the UK. You’ll also have the chance to meet Kazakhstani graduates of UK universities to find out more about the experience of studying in the UK.