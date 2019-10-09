Study UK 2019 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Then visit the largest UK education exhibition in Kazakhstan in Almaty on 13 October!

The British Council invites school pupils, students, parents and young professionals to attend this exhibition and learn about the opportunities and advantages you gain from studying in the UK.

The British education system is among the leaders in world rankings and studying in the UK not only gives you a world-class educational experience but also opens doors to outstanding career prospects, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.

At this event you’ll get the chance to find out about UK education institutions. You’ll be able to meet and talk to representatives of universities, schools and colleges and find out what programmes best suit your needs. At the Study UK exhibition, one of the best education institutions of the United Kingdom will present their programmes of secondary, higher, post-graduate and business education, as well as short language courses and holiday programmes for children and adults.

As well as the chance to meet UK schools and universities, you’ll be able to take part in an events programme. There will be competitions to win exciting prizes including chances to study overseas for free. You’ll be able to find out more about grants and scholarships available for studying in the UK. You’ll also have the chance to meet Kazakhstani graduates of UK universities to find out more about the experience of studying in the UK.