Study UK Exhibition 2019 – Call for Volunteers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12 and 13 October 2019 the British Council in Kazakhstan will hold its annual Study UK Exhibition in Nur-Sultan and Almaty respectively.

This is the leading education fair in Central Asia devoted to education in the UK. More than 20 leading UK universities, colleges, boarding schools and language schools will attend the exhibition, to present their programmes to prospective students and their families. As part of the exhibition, visitors will also be able to attend workshops and presentations on different topics relating to study in the UK. We expect that 4,000 people will visit the exhibition.





The British Council is now recruiting volunteers to help with the Study UK Exhibition in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, its official website reads.





For full version go to