Sturgeon fish status in Caspian Sea worrisome: Russian official

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM According to the research we have done, we need at least 13 years to revive the sturgeon fish resources in the Caspian Sea,' Vasily Sokolov said Sunday in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Baku.

'Since the coming year, the Caspian littoral states could use long-term control to conserve sturgeon fish in the Caspian Sea,' he added, citing a recent resolution by the Caspian Sea Conservation and Optimal Utilization Commission on extension of the ban on commercial sturgeon fishing in the Caspian Sea by the end of 2019.'

Representatives of five Caspian Sea littoral states extended the ban on commercial sturgeon fishing in the Caspian Sea by the end of 2019, Head of the International Affairs Department of Iran's Fisheries Organization said.

Addressing the closing session of the Second Summit of the Caspian Sea Conservation and Optimal Utilization Commission, held in Baku on Friday, Morteza Mehranpour said the ban on sturgeon fishing was launched in 2010.

'For the first time in 2010, a five-year ban on sturgeon fishing was declared in Baku during the summit of five Caspian sea littoral states' presidents and the ban is extended every year,' he recalled.

Representatives of the five countries, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, gathered in Baku during Tuesday to Thursday to explore solutions to the conservation of living Caspian resources and joint cooperation in the 'Second Summit of the Caspian Sea Conservation and Optimal Utilization Commission'.

9