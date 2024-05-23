Subcommittee on innovative cooperation of the Kazakh-Chinese intergovernmental Committee’s first meeting held in Astana

On May 23, in Astana, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan held the first meeting of the Subcommittee on Innovative Cooperation of the Kazakh-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the press service of the ministry.

Chen Jiachang, the People's Republic of China's Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, and Kanysh Tuleushin, the First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, were present at the event. The discussion revolved around the importance of topics meant to foster bilateral innovation cooperation. Among the top priorities are the aerospace sector and the construction of the 5G network.

The potential for establishing collaborative research centers and funding several cutting-edge initiatives in the fields of e-commerce and the aerospace sector were given special consideration during the discussion.

The subcommittee also resolved to increase collaboration on the execution of cooperative scientific and creative projects in the following domains: space exploration, utilization of microsatellites, remote sensing monitoring of agriculture and natural disasters, digitalization of the agricultural industry, and seismic control.

An agreement was reached to create mutual conditions for training talent in the field of innovation. It is planned to conduct short-term internships and implement joint scientific and innovative projects as part of this agreement.

The co-chairs of both sides agreed to exchange information on the policy and state of development of scientific and technological innovations in China and Kazakhstan. The Subcommittee's second meeting would take place in China in 2026, it was further determined.