Subsidies for agricultural sector to be increased 5 times by 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The amount of subsidies for the agricultural sector will be increased 5 times by 2020, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov informed at the sitting focused on the issues of improvement of the system of rendering subsidies for the agro-industrial sector.

"The subsidies for the agricultural sector will increase. The sector program provides for a 5 time increase of the amount of subsidies for the sector by 2020 compared to figures of 2013. The amount of subsidies may be increased even more later on," A. Mamytbekov said.

According to him, the funds allocated by the Government must be used efficiently so the Government could continue to render support.