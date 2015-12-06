Subsoil users of 38 new fields named in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Subsoil users of 38 new fields have been named during the first-ever open auction in the sphere of subsoil use in Kazakhstan, the country's Ministry for Investments and Development said.

Ten lots for mineral production and 28 lots for exploration were put up for the auction. They include facilities for producing gold and other non-ferrous and rare metals, as well as semi-precious stones. The total amount of the proceeds is 1.42 billion tenge (307.93 tenge = $1). As many as 106 applications from 92 companies were submitted for participation in the auction. A total of 100 subsoil areas, including 27 areas for production and 73 for exploration will be put up for the auction. In particular, 46 areas for gold and gold ores, two areas for cobalt and chromium, one - titanium, three - manganese and iron, 10 - non-metallic raw materials, 10 - rare-earth elements, one - diamond, two - bauxite, four - groundwater and two areas for raw gemstones are put up for the auction, trend.az reports.