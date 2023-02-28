Success of Kazakh ballet stars in sunny Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera’s principal dancer Arman Urazov and ballet soloist Shugyla Adepkhan received a standing ovation from the Georgian audience, performing with great success at the Tbilisi Zakaria Paliashvili Opera and Ballet State Theatre, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

On February 25, Kazakh ballet stars presented the main parts of Basilio and Kitri in the world choreographic masterpiece – Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote. The ballet company of the Georgian theatre also took part in the production.

«Performing on the historical stage of the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theatre is a great honor and responsibility for us. Here we represented not only our native Astana Opera Ballet Company, but also the Kazakh ballet art in general. We express our deepest gratitude for the warm welcome to the Tbilisi audience, as well as to our dear colleagues, who showed cordiality and hospitality. We sincerely hope that we managed to convey the cheerfulness of the inhabitants of Barcelona and the playful temperament of our heroes,» the soloists noted.

