Sudan death toll increases to 97

KHARTOUM, Sudan. KAZINFORM The death toll from the clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary has increased to 97 with 1,000 others injured, according to a doctors association, Anadolu Agency reported.

A hospital in the capital Khartoum was stormed but no casualties have been reported so far, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors further said.

The situation at hospitals in the country is deteriorating due to power outages, and shortage of medicines, staff and ambulances as the fighting enters its third day.

Clashes intensified on Monday morning in and around the army headquarters with airstrikes and gunfire between the two sides.

The two sides claimed to control strategic locations in the capital Khartoum and other states.

Sudan's army said that it has retaken the Merowi air force base as well as the headquarters of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) in Kordofan and other units in Khartoum.

«Dozens of RSF soldiers have surrendered to us in different locations inside and outside Khartoum without fighting,» the army said in a statement.

The RSF confirmed that they have downed three military planes trying to attack them on Monday morning and are in full control of different strategic locations.

«We controlled the presidential palace, the ground forces headquarters, the Defense Ministry and other locations as well as captured 200 tanks and arrested dozens of SAF officers and former regime associates,» the RSF statement read in part.

Efforts of regional and international mediation are ongoing to ensure a cease-fire.

A four-hour truce brokered by the United Nations resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of civilians trapped in the conflict.