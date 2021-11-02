Sufficient herd immunity needed to stop COVID pandemic - WHO representative

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus pandemic will be over in the world when a sufficient herd immunity level is reached, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday, TASS reports.

«When a sufficient immunity level is reached in society, the virus will not be able to spread. It means that there should be enough vaccinated people, or those who have immunity, within a short period of time,» she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked when the pandemic can be over.

According to the latest statistics, around 246.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,554,192 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,382,726 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 239,693 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.