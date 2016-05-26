Sugar Ray Leonard: I would never miss Golovkin-Alvarez fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard shared his expectations about the Golovkin-Alvarez fight in a telephone interview to Sports Illustrated, Sports.kz informs.

"These guys have to fight each other. This is the fight I would never miss. If Canelo is going to fight Golovkin at 160 he will see real power. When I moved up in weight whether it was against Donny Lalonde or Marvin Hagler I felt the difference. It feels different than when you are hit by somebody in your weight. However, speed is also a factor. I think that the winner will have to have a better strategy for the fight," he said.