EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:03, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Sugar Ray Leonard: I would never miss Golovkin-Alvarez fight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard shared his expectations about the Golovkin-Alvarez fight in a telephone interview to Sports Illustrated, Sports.kz informs.

    "These guys have to fight each other. This is the fight I would never miss. If Canelo is going to fight Golovkin at 160 he will see real power. When I moved up in weight whether it was against Donny Lalonde or Marvin Hagler I felt the difference. It feels different than when you are hit by somebody in your weight. However, speed is also a factor. I think that the winner will have to have a better strategy for the fight," he said.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!