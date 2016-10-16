EN
    18:27, 16 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Suicide attack hits Turkey's Gaziantep during police raid, casualties reported

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM A suicide bomber has attacked a high-rise apartment building in Turkey's Gaziantep in country's southeast during a police operation, leaving casualties, local media reported Sunday. Three police officers were killed, 8 people were injured.

    According to the CNN Turk television broadcaster, the suicide attack took place, when police officers blocked a group of terrorists in a flat

    A total of ten ambulances left from the scene to hospitals, according to the broadcaster.

    Photo:© AP Photo/ IHA agency

    Source: Sputniknews 

    World News
