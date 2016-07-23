Suicide attack in Kabul: Kazakh MFA verifying information about Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is checking the information about Kazakhstanis who might have been in Kabul during the recent suicide attack.

"At the moment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy in Kazakhstan in Kabul with the help of law-enforcement agencies of Afghanistan are verifying whether there were nationals of Kazakhstan who might have been killed or injured in the Kabul terrorist attack," Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the ministry told Kazinform.



Earlier it was reported that 61 people were killed and over 200 wounded as a result of the suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.