Suicide attack in Northeast Afghanistan kills 11, wounds 40

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A suicide attack near a governor's office in northeastern Afghanistan's Kunar province killed 11 and wounded 40 civilians, Afghan media reported Saturday.

Initial reports of a powerful explosion in Asadabad city gave the death toll at 15 people, according to the Pajhwok news service.

Freelance Afghanistan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary cited local residents as saying the purported assailant arrived near the governor's office on a motorbike and approached tribal elder Haji Khan Jan before detonating his explosives.

Jan was reportedly among the casualties, Sputniknews.com reports.

Photo: © AFP 2016/ Noorullah Shirzada