Suicide attack kills 5 in Pakistan

At least five people were killed while in a terror attack in Mohmand Agency (a district in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan - Ed.), Kazinform has learnt from foreign media.

It is reported, that a suicide bomber detonated an IED at the main gate of Mohmand Agency headquarters.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, two suicide bombers were sopped when trying to enter the building of the local administration. At this moment of the terrorists detonated an IED. The second attacker was killed in a shootout with security forces.

Shortly after the incident the area was blocked.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.