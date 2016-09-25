EN
    17:45, 25 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Suicide attack kills 6 in Baghdad

    BAGHDAD. KAIZNFORM A suicide attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed six people and injured 18 more, an Iraqi military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

    The attack reportedly targeted Shiite pilgrims preparing for religious celebrations. "The terrorist act was carried out by a suicide bomber with an explosive belt. He attacked a group of people in the Iskan district, six people died and 18 suffered injuries as a result," the source said. No group has taken responsibility for the attack. Iskan is located in the Shiite-dominated western part of Baghdad.

    Photo:© AFP 2016/ HAIDAR HAMDANI

    Source: Sputniknews

    Middle East World News
