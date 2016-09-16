EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:34, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Suicide bomber kills 13 at Pakistan mosque

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM A suicide bomber killed at least 13 people and injured 25 others Friday at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, administration officials said, Kyodo reported.

    The attack took place in Paye Khan village of Ambar sub-district of the Mohmand tribal area.

    "It was a suicide attack," administration official Akbar told reporters. He said the suicide bomber blew himself up on the mosque's verandah as the main hall was fully packed with worshippers.

    смертник смертник смертник смертник смертник смертник смертник смертник смертник  

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!