Suicide bomber kills 13 at Pakistan mosque

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A suicide bomber killed at least 13 people and injured 25 others Friday at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, administration officials said, Kyodo reported.

The attack took place in Paye Khan village of Ambar sub-district of the Mohmand tribal area.

"It was a suicide attack," administration official Akbar told reporters. He said the suicide bomber blew himself up on the mosque's verandah as the main hall was fully packed with worshippers.



