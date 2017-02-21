‘Suicide bombers’ target Pakistan court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least four people have been killed and several others wounded in an attack on a courthouse in north-west Pakistan, officials say.

Three suicide bombers were killed after they tried to enter the court in the Tangi area of Charsadda district, local media quote officials as saying.

Explosions and gunfire could be heard.

The Pakistani Taliban group Jamaat-ur-Ahrar says it carried out the attack, the latest in a number of bombings to hit the country in recent days.

Spokesman Asad Mansoor said fighting was still continuing in the court, Reuters news agency reports.

The suicide attackers reportedly threw hand grenades and opened fire as they tried to enter the court premises.

One bomber blew himself up and the others were killed, although one report said one attacker was still alive and on the loose inside the court complex.

At least one lawyer is reported to be among four dead.

