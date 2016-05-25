ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman understands why Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vacated the WBC middleweight title. In his words, the Mexican must decide in which weight category he wants to fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Recall that Alvarez vacated the WBC title to avoid the pressure as he was mandated to face WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan.

"Saul has the qualities to be highly ranked. He was the world champion," Sulaiman reminded. "We must first confirm if he wants to be a super welterweight or a middleweight. Once we confirm that, he will be ranked and can challenge anyone."

"We wish him the best of luck, and believe that someday he will fight with Golovkin as he did with Mayweather, but it is not fair for people to attack him in that manner," the WBC President added.