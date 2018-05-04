Suleimenov: Drivers of global economy in new conditions to be discussed at AEF-2018 session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the AEF organizing committee and Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov talked about the preparations for the XI Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 at the press center of the Government, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

Speaking about the agenda of the upcoming forum, Timur Suleimenov said it will consist of 11 global challenges.



"11 tracks, in other words, the main directions for the discussion at the Astana Economic Forum, embrace a significant part of the world agenda as well as individual sessions, discussions and round tables in each track for a deliberate consideration of these key challenges and the development of response measures," Suleimenov said.



At the same time, Minister Suleimenov dwelled in detail on the track "Unified Economy," in which he will participate as a speaker.



According to him, the third modernization of Kazakhstan, announced by the Head of State, was taken as the basis for the work of the Government to build a new model of economic growth and enhance the country's global competitiveness. This is an ambitious and vital task for Kazakhstan. However, these goals cannot be achieved outside the world agenda.



Such issues as global warming, sustainable use of resources, balanced international trade and security, interstate cooperation require maximum cooperation.



The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the general expert community agree that there are significant risks to the slowdown in the world economy after 2019.



The World Bank estimates that over the next 20 years, 57% of jobs in OECD countries will be automated. This will lead to a tremendous labor release and a radical increase in structural unemployment, to which the economies and social systems of these countries are not ready.



"What will drive the global economy in these conditions? We will try to find answers to these and other key questions at the sessions of the Astana Economic Forum," Suleimenov added.



He also emphasized that the forum will be absolutely objective.