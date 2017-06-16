Sultan Baibars' coins on display at National Museum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the exhibition "Sultan Baibars and his epoch" dated to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 was held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learned from the museum's press service.

The exhibition showcases 22 unique items from the collection of the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo, Egypt. Among the exhibit items, there are Sultan Baibars' coins and many other things.



Born in 1223, Sultan Baibars was of Kirchak origin. He was the fourth Sultan of Egypt and reigned from 1260 until 1277. The reign of Baibars solidified Egypt's dominance.







He was one of the commanders of the Egyptian forces that defeated the Seventh Crusade of King Louis IX of France. The Egyptian army also defeated the Mongol army in 1260 at the Battle of Ain Jalut which was a turning point in history.



Baibars was nicknamed Abu al-Futuh, the Father of Conquest.



The exhibition is due to last until August 10.



















