Summer 2024 heat wave: new records

Summer 2024 brought with it extremely high temperatures that set new records, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Data from NASA

July 22, 2024, was the hottest day on record, according to a NASA analysis of global daily temperature data, July 21 and 23 of this year also exceeded the previous daily record, set in July 2023.

Daily global average temperature values from MERRA-2 for the years 1980-2022 are shown in white, values for the year 2023 are shown in pink, and values from 2024 through June are shown in red. Daily global temperature values from July 1-July 23, 2024, from GEOS-FP are shown in purple. Photo credit: NASA

This preliminary finding comes from data analyses from Modern-Era Retrospective analysis for Research and Applications, Version 2 (MERRA-2) and Goddard Earth Observing System Forward Processing (GEOS-FP) systems, which combine millions of global observations from instruments on land, sea, air, and satellites using atmospheric models.

Data from Copernicus Climate Change Service (European Union)

Data of Copernicus Climate Change Service, also confirms that July 22, 2024 was the hottest day on record. The daily global-average temperature reached 17.16°C.

Monthly data. Data source: ERA5. Photo credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF

However, July 2024 ranks second in terms of average global temperature, slightly behind July 2023 by 0.04°C.

The service uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

The average European temperature for July 2024 was 1.49°C above the 1991-2020 average for July, making the month the second warmest July on record for Europe after July 2010. European temperatures were most above average over southern and eastern Europe, but near or below average over northwestern Europe.

Outside Europe, temperatures were most above average over the western United States and western Canada, most of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and eastern Antarctica.

Other Sources

Experts from several countries also report record-breaking days in July 2024.

Japan recorded the hottest daily average temperature of any July in the nation's record history, according to Japan Meteorological Agency data.

Since 1898, when temperature records began, average temperatures for the month of July have been determined each year by calculating the daily averages from July 1 to July 31. This year, July's average temperature hit 26.22 degrees, making it the highest ever recorded. In July 2023, the average daily temperature reached 25.96 degrees, breaking the record set in 1978 after standing for 45 years.

Greece experienced its hottest July 2024 on record, with temperatures reaching 46.3 degrees Celsius in some areas. This record was set in the city of Makrakomi, as well as in other parts of the country, such as Larissa and Sparta.

Death Valley in the USA, the hottest place on Earth, has recorded its hottest month on record. The park had an average 24-hour temperature of 42.5C, in turn beating out its previous record of 42.3C of 2018.