Summer camp for young tourists opens in Karaganda rgn

SHABANBAY BIY. KAZINFORM The Young Tourist summer camp started its work on July 15 in Shabanbay Biy village of Karaganda region, the official website of the regional administration reads.

It is open to provide a camp experience for children for three months. About 90 young tourists are expected to attend the camp this year.

The youngest camper and the head of the society of veterans of the village raised the camp flag.