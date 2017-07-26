Summer festival on Lake Alakol attracts hordes of tourists

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Over 10,000 tourists from all corners of the world have visited a summer festival on Lake Alakol in eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.





According to Symbat Ramazanov, director of the local tourist information center, this year the two-day Alakol summer festival surprised its guests with an interesting program. Local authorities decided to hold the festival every year.







"Tourists from Europe and Central Asia, China and Russia who took part in the festival shared their impressions via social media. The two-day festival was filled with musical performances, sports event, fire shows, fireworks and many other things," Mr Ramazanov said.











Lake Alakol is one of the key resorts and travel destinations in eastern Kazakhstan. Local authorities channeled nearly 2 billion tenge into improvement of Lake Alakol coastline and reconstruction of the Makanshi-Zhalanashkol highway. These measures led to increased inflow of tourists from Russia and China.







