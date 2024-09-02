Summer Paralympic Games 2024: Kazakhstan’s achievements on Day 4

The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry summed up the results of Kazakhstani athletes on Day 4 (September 1) of the Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan took 35th place scoring 624.3 points in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification.

Winner of the Rio Paralympic Games Zulfiya Gabidullina finished 10th in the Olympic Para Swimming Women's 150m Individual Medley. She failed to advance to the finals.

Ali Makulbekov is also out of the Summer Olympic Games. Ali lost to Mark Ledo from Belgium 1:3 in the Men’s Singles Para Table Tennis Round of 16.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won a silver medal at the now-running 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.