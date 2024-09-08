EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 08 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Summer Paralympics 2024: Kazakh judoka adds another bronze to country's tally

    Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won a bronze medal
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won a bronze medal in the Men’s 90 kg J2 finals at the Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    In the bronze medal contest, he eliminated Nacer Zorgani from France.

    He added the ninth medal to the country’s tally.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh judoka Zarina Raifova also won a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. 

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Judo Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x