Summer Paralympics 2024: Kazakh judoka adds another bronze to country's tally

Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won a bronze medal in the Men’s 90 kg J2 finals at the Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the bronze medal contest, he eliminated Nacer Zorgani from France.

He added the ninth medal to the country’s tally.

As earlier reported, Kazakh judoka Zarina Raifova also won a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.