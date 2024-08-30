Summer Paralympics: Kazakhstan to vie for top honors in para taekwondo and para athletics

Today, August 30, Kamila Dosmalova (57kg) of Kazakhstan is set to vie for top honors in para taekwondo K44 at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Sports and Physical Culture Committee.

In the quarterfinals, Kamila will face the winner of the bout between Kenyan Julietta Moipo and Serbia’s Marija Mičev.

Saltanat Abilkhasymkyzy is expected to compete in the women’s 100 race.

The 17th Summer Paralympic Games are set to run through September 8 bringing together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.