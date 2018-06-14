Summit of heads of state of Caspian countries scheduled for early August

BAKU. KAZINFORM A proposal on the date of the summit of the heads of state of the Caspian countries has been received, but first of all it should be announced by the host country, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told reporters June 13.

He noted that, the summit is scheduled for the first half of August, Trend reports.



"Therefore, the working meetings have been envisaged. At least one working meeting will be held. And the meeting of foreign ministers can be held the day before the event," Khalafov said.



The official said that the text of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea has been agreed upon.



He noted that, currently the countries are implementing internal procedures for signing the document.



"We hope for the Convention to be signed during the summit. Also, the issues of bilateral meetings are being worked out, the contacts are being maintained, and the meetings and consultations are being held currently, and it is difficult to say now when they will be completed. This work is carried out in parallel with preparation for signing of the Convention, that is, it does not depend on the Convention, and the bilateral meeting a format of separate negotiations," Khalafov said.



The Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is a five-sided document between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. The issue of the status of the Caspian Sea remains a key topic of discussion at the summits of the states of the region. For the first time, the leaders of the five countries met in 2002 in Ashgabat. The second Caspian summit was held in Tehran in 2007, the third - in Baku in 2010, and the fourth - in Astrakhan in 2014.