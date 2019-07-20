EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:04, 20 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Summits of BRICS and SCO will be held in St. Petersburg — Putin

    None
    None
    MAGNITOGORSK. KAZINFORM The summits of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) under Russia's chairmanship will be held in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday with Chelyabkinsk Region's acting governor Alexey Teksler, TASS reports.

    The summits were earlier planned to be held in Chelyabinsk. Putin noted that other events in the framework of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS and SCO will be held in Chelyabinsk.

    «We planned to hold two big international events in Chelyabinsk — the summits of SCO and BRICS. In one organization, we have already started our chairmanship, in the other — we will be chairs next year. Because the number of participants in these events is increasing, we will have to hold associated events in two cities. We will hold several events in Chelyabinsk, but the summits will be held in St. Petersburg,» Putin said.

    Tags:
    SCO World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!