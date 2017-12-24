Sunday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 24, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause snowfall in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the east and southeast of the country. Patchy fog, snowstorm, icy surfaces, and strong winds are expected, Kazhydromet reports.

Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog, slippery surfaces and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl region, the wind speed will even reach 23 m/s.

Snowstorms, patchy fog, and 15-20 m/s strong winds are predicted in West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda regions. It will be slippery in West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

In Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions, the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s during the day.

Meanwhile, Atyrau and Mangistau regions will see patchy fog and icy roads.

As to Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, a snowstorm with 15-20 m/s wind is expected.