Sungat Yessimkhanov named Chairman of Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control
Sungat Yessimkhanov was born in 1973 in Pavlodar region. Being a graduate of the Pavlodar State University and Bolashak Karaganda University, he began his career as an engineer of the JSC Aluminum Kazakhstan Hydrometallurgical Plant.
In 2001-2007, Sungat Yessimkhanov worked for the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Natural Monopolies Regulation and Competition Protection.
In 2008-2010, he headed Energy and Utilities Department of Pavlodar region.
In 2010-2013, he was President of JSC Kazakh Energy Expertise.
In 2013-2014, he was Director of the Department for Electric Energy and Coal Industry of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan.
In 2014-2018 – he was Chairman of the Committee for Nuclear and Energy Control of the Ministry of Energy.
In 2018-2020 – he held the post of the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.
In 2020-2021, he was Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.
Since May 2021, he was Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energy JSC.
Photo: primeminister.kz