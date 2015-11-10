EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:54, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Sunny weather expected in western, south-western Kazakhstan Nov 10

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snow), blizzard, ice glaze and strong wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan Nov 10. Sunny weather will dominate in western and south-eastern parts only.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions as well as some areas of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions at night and in the morning. Wind speed in parts of Karaganda region will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Ice glaze is expected in parts of Pavlodar region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise up to 17-22 m per s.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!