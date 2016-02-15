Sunny weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is forecast almost in all regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet. Snowfall, fog, ice slick and strong wind are expected in some areas.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau and Karaganda regions, where wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will reach 22-27 m per s, sometimes exceeding 30 m per s.

Nighttime fog is forecast in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Fog will also blanket Akmola, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and ice slick are expected in parts of West Kazakhstan region.