Sunny weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will dominate today across Kazakhstan. Rains will fall in western and eastern parts of the country. Windy and foggy weather and fog are predicted for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions at night and in the morning.



Gusting wing will hit West Kazakhstan as well as North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions in the daytime. Ice slick is forecast for East Kazakhstan region.