TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:12, 05 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Sunny weather forecast in western and southern regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy and windy weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan today, with thunderstorms to hit some areas. Sunny weather will dominate in western and southern parts only.

    Wind speed in Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

    Thunderstorms and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit Akmola, Pavlodar regions as well as Zhambyl region at night and in the morning and Almaty region in the daytime.

    Thunderstorms and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in the East Kazakhstan region. Hail is possible there.

    Fog will blanket Aktobe region at night and in the morning.

    Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions. 

    Currently reading
