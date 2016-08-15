Sunny weather predicted for most regions Aug 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday. Intermittent rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will hit western regions and mountainous areas of southern regions of the country. Dust storm is expected in southern parts. Fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region, and in the daytime in Kyzylorda region will increase up to 15-23 m per s. Dust storm will hit the regions too.

Wind speed in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions, in the daytime in South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fervent heat will strike Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl regions.