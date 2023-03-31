Sunny weather to descend on Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Sunny weather without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, a vast northwestern anticyclone will dictate the weather conditions in the country this weekend. Cold weather will gradually give way to warm spell.

Only western, southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather with heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms.

Wind will gust up to 15-25 mps across the country bringing dust storm to the south. Temperature will drop as low as 1-6°C in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan due to chilly weather conditions.

Mercury will gradually rise to +13, +20°C in the west and northwest, +7, +15°C in the north, +10, +20°C in the center, 0, +10°C in the east and +5, +18°C in the southeast of Kazakhstan.